Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

Records: No. 1 Georgia 7-0 (4-0 SEC), Florida 4-3 (1-3)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by ESPN. Marc Kestecher is handling play-by-play, with Kelly Stouffer as the analyst and Ian Fitzsimmons as the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 137/90 and 156/206 (national).