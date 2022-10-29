ajc logo
Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s time again for the Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, but it’s hard not to think ahead a week to the game with No. 3 Tennessee. The task for Georgia on Saturday is to avoid thinking ahead.

The Gators clearly are struggling as first-year coach Billy Napier tries to restore the luster to the program. A victory in this rivalry game would be a huge boost, but will Georgia’s edge in talent win out, or is an upset looming on the banks of the St. John’s River?

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29

Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

Records: No. 1 Georgia 7-0 (4-0 SEC), Florida 4-3 (1-3)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast by ESPN. Marc Kestecher is handling play-by-play, with Kelly Stouffer as the analyst and Ian Fitzsimmons as the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 137/90 and 156/206 (national).

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

