Georgia Falls to Providence at Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championships

Credit:

Credit:

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago
X

Despite 19 points and five rebounds from Noah Thomasson, Georgia fell to Providence at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championships Sunday, 71-64.

The Bulldogs, who lost to Miami (FL) 79-68 on Friday, finished with an 0-2 record at the event.

Georgia, which fell to 2-3 with the loss, had the lead at the half over the Friars, 34-32. But a 9-2 run by Providence to start the second half put the Friars up, 41-34. The Bulldogs rallied and with 3:30 left to play they were up by one, 58-57.

Providence answered with 3-pointers on its next two possessions to go up by five, 63-58, and would never trail the rest of the way.

Thomasson scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half. RJ Melendez was the only other player to score in double figures for Georgia, as he added 15 points and 5 rebounds.

Georgia will host Winthrop on Friday at Stegeman Coliseum at 5 PM ET.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

2 teens among 5 shot overnight across Atlanta in span of 9 hours1h ago

Credit: AP

5 issues facing the Falcons after bye week
2h ago

Fulton jailer arrested, accused of having inappropriate behavior with inmate
8h ago

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues

Credit: North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church

NEW DETAILS
United Methodists vote to approve emotional split over LGBTQ issues

Credit: AP

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, but scores of trauma...
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs know how bad Georgia Tech wants to wreck them
8h ago
Georgia looks ready for Alabama as it finishes SEC play perfect
20h ago
No. 1 Georgia flexes with another domination of Tennessee
20h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top