Georgia Falls to Providence at Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championships

Despite 19 points and five rebounds from Noah Thomasson, Georgia fell to Providence at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championships Sunday, 71-64.

The Bulldogs, who lost to Miami (FL) 79-68 on Friday, finished with an 0-2 record at the event.

Georgia, which fell to 2-3 with the loss, had the lead at the half over the Friars, 34-32. But a 9-2 run by Providence to start the second half put the Friars up, 41-34. The Bulldogs rallied and with 3:30 left to play they were up by one, 58-57.