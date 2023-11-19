Georgia Falls to Providence at Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championships

Despite 19 points and five rebounds from Noah Thomasson, Georgia fell to Providence at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championships Sunday, 71-64.
The Bulldogs, who lost to Miami (FL) 79-68 on Friday, finished with an 0-2 record at the event.
Georgia, which fell to 2-3 with the loss, had the lead at the half over the Friars, 34-32. But a 9-2 run by Providence to start the second half put the Friars up, 41-34. The Bulldogs rallied and with 3:30 left to play they were up by one, 58-57.
Providence answered with 3-pointers on its next two possessions to go up by five, 63-58, and would never trail the rest of the way.
Thomasson scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half. RJ Melendez was the only other player to score in double figures for Georgia, as he added 15 points and 5 rebounds.
Georgia will host Winthrop on Friday at Stegeman Coliseum at 5 PM ET.
