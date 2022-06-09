Georgia expects continued success under new swim coaches

Their appointments were part of a succession plan hatched by Bauerle and approved by athletic director Josh Brooks.

“They are game ready,” Bauerle said of his successors. “I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to have them to continue the legacy we’ve built over the years.”

Said Brooks: “Dividing the two programs gives our new head coaches an opportunity to create synergy with their individual teams and support our student-athletes with focused attention. We are incredibly grateful to have two of the best collegiate swimmers our program has ever produced, ready, willing and able to carry on the phenomenal tradition of Georgia swimming and diving. Both Stefanie and Neil have been integral in our team’s success during their tenures, and I am excited to see how our teams continue to excel under their new leadership.”

Under Bauerle, Georgia swimming won seven national championships and finished in the top 10 50 times.

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.