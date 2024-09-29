After losing to Alabama on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs dropped three spots in the week 6 AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Now at No. 5, Georgia was jumped by Tennessee, now ranked No. 4, and the Crimson Tide, which took over the top spot and earned 40 first-place votes. Georgia received no first-place votes for the first time this season.

To round out the top 5, Texas dropped to No. 2 and Ohio State kept its spot at No. 3.