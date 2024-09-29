Breaking: Georgia football drops in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Alabama loss
Georgia Bulldogs

UGA drops in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Alabama loss

Now at No. 5, Georgia was jumped by Tennessee, now ranked No. 4, and Crimson Tide, which took over top spot
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart argues a call with an official during the second half against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Al. Alabama won 41-34. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Athens
12 minutes ago

After losing to Alabama on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs dropped three spots in the week 6 AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Now at No. 5, Georgia was jumped by Tennessee, now ranked No. 4, and the Crimson Tide, which took over the top spot and earned 40 first-place votes. Georgia received no first-place votes for the first time this season.

To round out the top 5, Texas dropped to No. 2 and Ohio State kept its spot at No. 3.

This is only the third time in four seasons that the Bulldogs have been ranked outside the top 3 in the AP Top 25 poll. Georgia ranked No. 6 in week 20 of last year, also notably after a loss to Alabama, and was ranked No. 5 in the 2021 preseason poll.

Georgia also dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in the US LBM Coaches Poll released on Sunday.

The Tide are No. 1 for the 141st time, most of any team since the AP rankings began in 1936, according to The Associated Press. Alabama had not been the ranking leader since Oct. 2, 2022.

Georgia defensive back Julian Humphrey (12) reacts after the loss to Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Al. Alabama won 41-34. (Jason Getz / AJC)

