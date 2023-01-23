Entire Georgia delegation wants Bulldogs honored at White House

The complete letter to Biden reads:

“We write to request you host the 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) College Football Playoff National Champions, the University of Georgia Bulldogs, for a White House ceremony at your earliest convenience. The Georgia Bulldogs, led by head coach Kirby Smart, completed a historic season in which they accomplished a 15-0 record and won their second national championship in the same number of years.

“The 2022–23 team allowed an average of 14.2 points per game, while scoring an incredible 41 points per game. This marks the fourth college football national championship in school history and the 2022-23 Bulldogs become the first team in the College Football Playoff Era to win back-to-back national championships.

“For years, the college football national champion has had the high honor of being hosted, by the President, at the White House. Due to COVID-19 constraints, the 2021-22 University of Georgia national championship team was unable to come to D.C. It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter. We hope you will join us in recognizing the tremendous achievements of all University of Georgia’s football players, coaches, and staff who contributed to this championship season.”