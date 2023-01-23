Entire Georgia delegation wants Bulldogs honored at White House

Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-Ga.) is leading a bipartisan group to bring the University of Georgia football team to the White House to be honored for the national championship won this year following the 2022 season. Carter wrote a letter to President Joe Biden. He sentiments were shared by the entire 16-member Georgia delegation who co-signed the letter.
The group cites that the Georgia team that won the national championship in 2022, following the 2021 season, was unable to be honored at the White House due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In the letter, the group wrote, “For years, the college football national champion has had the high honor of being hosted, by the President, at the White House. … It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President.”
Joining Carter on the letter are Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), and Reps. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), Henry C. “Hank” Johnson (D-Ga.), Austin Scott (R-Ga.), Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.), Rick Allen (R-Ga.), Nikema Williams (D-Ga.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), David Scott (D-Ga.), Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.), Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Mike Collins (R-Ga.) and Rich McCormick, M.D. (R-Ga.).
Biden hosted the 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors at the White House last week.
The complete letter to Biden reads:
“We write to request you host the 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) College Football Playoff National Champions, the University of Georgia Bulldogs, for a White House ceremony at your earliest convenience. The Georgia Bulldogs, led by head coach Kirby Smart, completed a historic season in which they accomplished a 15-0 record and won their second national championship in the same number of years.
“The 2022–23 team allowed an average of 14.2 points per game, while scoring an incredible 41 points per game. This marks the fourth college football national championship in school history and the 2022-23 Bulldogs become the first team in the College Football Playoff Era to win back-to-back national championships.
“For years, the college football national champion has had the high honor of being hosted, by the President, at the White House. Due to COVID-19 constraints, the 2021-22 University of Georgia national championship team was unable to come to D.C. It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President.
“Thank you for your attention to this matter. We hope you will join us in recognizing the tremendous achievements of all University of Georgia’s football players, coaches, and staff who contributed to this championship season.”
