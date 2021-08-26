Georgia defensive back injured after being struck by vehicle

ATHENS — Georgia has lost another defensive back to injury, but this time it was not on the field of play.
David Daniel, a freshman from Woodstock, was hurt in a pedestrian vs. car accident on the UGA campus Tuesday. According to an incident report filed in the case, Daniel had just exited a bus at Carlton Street and Sanford Drive when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Prius as he crossed the road. Daniel was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle, collided with and shattered the windshield, then rolled off and hit the ground. He sustained cuts to his wrists and thighs. He was examined at the scene by emergency medical responders and UGA Athletics staff, then taken to the University Health Center for further treatment.
The driver of the vehicle was not charged. Daniel was cited for not using a crosswalk.
Daniel is sidelined as a result of his injuries, but it is not immediately known for how long. His absence should not severely impact the Bulldogs’ plans for defending Clemson next week.
However, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete had impressed Georgia coaches during preseason camp. Coach Kirby Smart brought up Daniel after the Bulldogs’ scrimmage Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
“He’s had a fall camp where he’s growing,” Smart said of Daniel, who missed the scrimmage to attend a funeral. “He got spring in and got a lot of reps, but he’s still growing to help our team, because we don’t have much depth at the defensive back position. He’s a guy who could be thrust into playing time, because we had that happen last year. In the Florida game, when Lewis (Cine) got the targeting, we had to stick a safety in there who had not played much. David could easily be that guy.”
Daniel was rated the No. 3 “athlete” prospect nationally, a special recruiting category for players that could play a number of positions. He was a consensus 4-star recruit after recording 123 tackles (including 94 solos), two interceptions, a sack and causing three fumbles his senior year at Woodstock High.