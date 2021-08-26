Georgia defensive back injured after being struck by vehicle

David Daniel, a freshman from Woodstock, was hurt in a pedestrian vs. car accident on the UGA campus Tuesday. According to an incident report filed in the case, Daniel had just exited a bus at Carlton Street and Sanford Drive when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Prius as he crossed the road. Daniel was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle, collided with and shattered the windshield, then rolled off and hit the ground. He sustained cuts to his wrists and thighs. He was examined at the scene by emergency medical responders and UGA Athletics staff, then taken to the University Health Center for further treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was not charged. Daniel was cited for not using a crosswalk.