Georgia Bulldogs WR Tommy Bush seeks transfer

ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush is a seeking a new place to play ball.
That long-anticipated development appears to be official now. AL.com reported Friday that Bush’s name is in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
It’s no surprise. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound junior has played in only three games at Georgia. His career stats with the Bulldogs stand at one catch for one yard against Georgia Tech in 2019.
Plagued by injuries since he arrived as a 4-star signee from Schertz, Texas, Bush did not play last season after he was hit by a car as a pedestrian in downtown Athens. Before that, a hernia injury kept him on the sideline.
Bush’s destination is unknown. Whatever college lands him will get a good student. He made the SEC honor roll for his fall-semester academic work and also had in previous semesters.
Bush is the fourth wide receiver to seek a transfer from Georgia since the end of the 2020 season. He joins Trey Blount (Old Dominion), Matt Landers (Toledo), and Makiya Tongue (Oregon State). None of them were expected to be in the primary rotation in 2021.