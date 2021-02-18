Georgia selling tickets to G-Day game for $10

ATHENS — Not only is Georgia conducting a spring game this year, while some schools are not, the Bulldogs are selling tickets to the annual intrasquad scrimmage.
Set for April 17 at Sanford Stadium, UGA on Thursday announced that tickets would be sold for $10 each and would be accessible first to Magill Society and Hartman Fund donors. Seat locations will be determined by ticket-priority status, UGA said. Ticket requests will be fielded March 1-3.
UGA said the proceeds from ticket sales will go “to local charities.” The beneficiaries will be announced at a later date.
UGA students, faculty and staff will be given the opportunity to requests tickets at a later date. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on March 15 if any are still available, the athletic department said.
Seating will be limited to 20,524 spectators the same number as was utilized in Georgia’s three home games last fall. All seating will be reserved and in groups of two to four to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
All remaining tickets, if available, will be on sale to the general public on Monday, March 15.
Traditionally, Georgia has not charged for admission to G-Day. In the past, it has often asked for canned-goods donations.
Last year, the Bulldogs conducted a “virtual G-Day.”
The University of Florida already has announced that it won’t hold a spring game this year.