Georgia selling tickets to G-Day game for $10

Set for April 17 at Sanford Stadium, UGA on Thursday announced that tickets would be sold for $10 each and would be accessible first to Magill Society and Hartman Fund donors. Seat locations will be determined by ticket-priority status, UGA said. Ticket requests will be fielded March 1-3.

UGA said the proceeds from ticket sales will go “to local charities.” The beneficiaries will be announced at a later date.