Georgia Bulldogs ready to cash in on NIL

Also, that can be paid for appearances, speaking engagements or camps, can enter into contractual relationships and/or hire agents or advisors, as long as they’re disclosed to and registered with UGA.

That’s followed with a list of don’ts, including UGA coaches or staff cannot arrange or facilitate athletes’ NIL activities, NIL deals cannot be offered as inducements for or be contingent upon enrollment, agents and attorneys can’t be retained as representation for professional athletic opportunities and no deals can be made without full disclosure to UGA compliance.

In addition, athletes can’t wear their UGA uniforms, team-issued gear or any of the school’s registered trademarks or logos in any photos or videos. They also can’t use any UGA athletics or campus facilities.

There also are restrictions on any NIL business being conducted that conflicts with team or academic activities, in games or in practices. Athletes can’t endorse alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, gambling or adult entertainment or anything that UGA deems negatively impacts or reflects on the institution. Also, athletes can’t sign or sell their UGA-issued gear.

That hasn’t slowed Georgia football players with their respective roll-outs. Running backs Zamir White (Z3 Chosen One) and Kendall Milton (KM2) each released trademarked logos on Twitter on Thursday and announced partnerships with representation. Milton also was soliciting “personal shoutouts.”

Senior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer on Thursday announced that he has his own brand “in the works.” But he’s ready to do business. With the qualifier that he would be “keeping football first,” Salyer encouraged potential clients to contact him via direct message to “promote, do commercials, etc. … My DMs are open for business.”

Georgia freshman Jonathan Jefferson, a 2021 signee and early enrollee out of Douglasville, announced the release of his own line of merchandise called “Uno Jon.” It includes $25 T-shirts with his logo on them and $5 silicone wristbands that can be ordered off his website. Apparently, Jefferson has been planning this for a while. Records show he applied for his trademark Dec. 29, shortly after signing with the Bulldogs.

Other marquee football players, such as Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach. Inside locker rooms, there are apparent concerns that the market could quickly become saturated with apparel and merchandise.

Of course, the opportunities aren’t limited to football players. Some other UGA athletes stand to benefit greatly. Georgia sophomore sprinter Matthew Boling, for instance, has more than 945,000 followers on TikTok and another 200,000-plus on Instagram. That’s more than any other Georgia athlete.

Boling has yet to make any partnership announcements.