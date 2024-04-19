Georgia Bulldogs make change in gymnastics program

Georgia made a change at the top of its gymnastics program and is looking for another head coach.

UGA officials announced Friday that Courtney Kupets Carter will not return as its gymnastics coach. She was the eighth coach in Georgia history, and seven gymnasts earned a total of 22 All-American honors, and 14 were chosen as All-SEC while she led the program.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“We want to thank Courtney for her leadership of our gymnastics program over the past seven seasons,” UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement released by UGA.