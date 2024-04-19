Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs make change in gymnastics program

Courtney Kupets Carter-UGA gymnastics

Courtney Kupets Carter, recently named head gymnastics coach at the University of Georgia, answers questions during a press conference at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Photo by Cory A. Cole)
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

Georgia made a change at the top of its gymnastics program and is looking for another head coach.

UGA officials announced Friday that Courtney Kupets Carter will not return as its gymnastics coach. She was the eighth coach in Georgia history, and seven gymnasts earned a total of 22 All-American honors, and 14 were chosen as All-SEC while she led the program.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“We want to thank Courtney for her leadership of our gymnastics program over the past seven seasons,” UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement released by UGA.

“These are always difficult decisions, but this one was especially tough because of what Courtney and her family mean to the University of Georgia. She is among the greatest Bulldog student-athletes of all time, and her many accomplishments and accolades will be remembered for years to come. At this time, we feel it is in the best interest of our gymnastics program to make a change in leadership as we pursue SEC and national championships.”

Georgia said that a national search for a coach will begin immediately.

Kupets Carter was a gymnast at Georgia from 2006-09, and she was the first UGA gymnast to win individual championships on all four events and the all-around title. She won nine NCAA individual titles and earned 15 All-American distinctions

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

What Braves ace Spencer Strider said about injury diagnosis, his emotions and more 1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia demands Rivian secure, maintain factory site
41m ago

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

What prison life is like for Todd and Julie Chrisley, the former reality TV stars

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I am desperate:’ Refugee says resettling in Atlanta came with struggles
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton

Will Georgia Bulldogs try to replace RB Andrew Paul?
Kirby Smart, Georgia football braced for spring NCAA transfer portal opening
Big Ten, SEC positioned to benefit most when spring transfer portal opens
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

At Vinings Lake Church, people reconsider what church means
Celebrate a sweet Vidalia onion season with these recipes
When this sheriff first took office, gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president