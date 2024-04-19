Georgia Bulldogs make change in gymnastics program

Georgia made a change at the top of its gymnastics program and is looking for another head coach.
UGA officials announced Friday that Courtney Kupets Carter will not return as its gymnastics coach. She was the eighth coach in Georgia history, and seven gymnasts earned a total of 22 All-American honors, and 14 were chosen as All-SEC while she led the program.
“We want to thank Courtney for her leadership of our gymnastics program over the past seven seasons,” UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement released by UGA.
“These are always difficult decisions, but this one was especially tough because of what Courtney and her family mean to the University of Georgia. She is among the greatest Bulldog student-athletes of all time, and her many accomplishments and accolades will be remembered for years to come. At this time, we feel it is in the best interest of our gymnastics program to make a change in leadership as we pursue SEC and national championships.”
Georgia said that a national search for a coach will begin immediately.
Kupets Carter was a gymnast at Georgia from 2006-09, and she was the first UGA gymnast to win individual championships on all four events and the all-around title. She won nine NCAA individual titles and earned 15 All-American distinctions
