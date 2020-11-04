Georgia Bulldogs look forward to facing former teammate Brenton Cox

All Smart said at the time of Cox’s departure was: “Brenton chose to withdraw from the University of Georgia. He’s now at another SEC institution. We wish him all the best.”

At Georgia, Cox played behind senior D’Andre Walker at the “Jack” outside linebacker position and initially was thought to be the heir apparent. But while he started in the Sugar Bowl in Walker’s absence, freshman Azeez Ojulari actually played more and played better against the Longhorns, finishing with three tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB pressure.

When the Bulldogs opened preseason camp in 2019, Cox was taking third-team reps behind Ojulari, Adam Anderson and junior college transfer Jermaine Johnson and also being asked to do scout-team work.

Ojulari has since emerged as a star for the Bulldogs, starting 18 games since then and all five this season. Meanwhile, Georgia remains loaded at the outside linebacker position, where a bevy of former 5- and 4-star prospects alternate snaps in a defensive system that emphasizes a frequent and specialized rotation.

Cox landed with the Gators five days after entering the transfer portal without having ever visited the campus. Florida immediately filed an eligibility waiver with the NCAA, but the SEC’s policy requiring a year in residence for intraconference transfers prevailed.

Florida hasn’t made Cox available to media this week in Gainesville. But earlier this month he told reporters “it’ll definitely be personal” when he plays against the Bulldogs.

“I just can’t wait to play them in Jacksonville,” he said. “Can’t wait to get the W.”

Coach Dan Mullen said the Gators didn’t hesitate to offer Cox a scholarship, even though he would be coming not only from within the conference, but from a bitter divisional rival.

“Look, you put a lot of things into it anytime you look at transfers,” Mullen said Wednesday. "Obviously, over the last few years, how you evaluate transfers has changed. There’s a lot more guys transferring these days. You evaluate them different. And Brenton has done a great job for us. He’s been on SEC academic honor roll ever since he’s been here. So, he’s been a great student-athlete, takes care of his business in the classroom.

“It was unfortunate for him last year, not getting the waiver,” Mullen said. “So, he ended up being on the scout team. But he had a great attitude, worked his tail off and, all the work he put in last year not being able to play is showing up this year.”

Cox initially was playing defensive end for the Gators. But with the return last week of several defensive players from COVID-19 protocol, Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was able to move him to his more natural position of “Buck” outside linebacker. Cox responded with his first sack of the season and an 11-yard tackle for loss

“Todd does a really good job of putting him in situations where he gets to rush,” Smart said. “That’s what he’s really good at, rushing the passer, like all the Florida guys they’ve had in the past. They’ve always had really good edge-rusher guys. He’s playing good for them and he’s playing hard.”

Left offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer will be among the Bulldogs charged with keeping Cox out of the Georgia backfield. It’s a challenge that Salyer will be looking forward to since he and Cox have been friends ever since playing rec football together in Atlanta in grade school.

“I’ve known Brent for years,” said Salyer, a junior. “It will be very exciting to play against him. He is a great player for them, and he was a great player here. That matchup will be really fun for me and I’m sure it will be really fun for him.”

It’s probably not as fun for Smart. After spending years recruiting Cox out of Miller Grove and Stockbridge High School, he and his staff now have to scheme against him.

“He’ll create some issues for us Saturday and we’ll have to do a good job of knowing where he’s at,” Smart said. “I wouldn’t say it’s aggravating. It was a choice and a decision each kid has to make.”