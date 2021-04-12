Georgia Bulldogs land Abdur-Rahim via transfer portal

“Even Sam Hauser (Virginia’s All-ACC first-teamer last season) needed a year to transition to Tony’s system,” said Norm Wood, who covers the Cavaliers for the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot in Newport News, Va. “And even he struggled some with it this year as far as what the coaches wanted him to do on defense. There have been a lot of guys who have redshirted in Bennett’s system.”

At Virginia, Abdur-Rahim played behind Trey Murphy III, who averaged 11.3 points and 29.5 minutes per game. But Woods said Abdur-Rahim displayed a strong work ethic, always remaining on the court after games to shoot and practice free throws.

In high school, the 6-foot-7, 214-pound guard was a consensus 4-star recruit. He was rated the No. 38 prospect in the nation by 247Sports and ESPN and No. 45 by ESPN.

Abdur-Rahim averaged 31.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in an injury-shortened senior season in 2019-20 at Blair Academy in New Jersey. The previous year, Abdur-Rahim averaged 16.0 points and 8.7 rebounds while leading Blair to the New Jersey Prep A state championship. He subsequently was named New Jersey’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Abdur-Rahim is the third transfer Georgia has grabbed out of the portal. He joins Jailyn Ingram, a 6-7, 219-pound small forward from Florida Atlantic, and 6-10 forward Braelen Bridges of Illinois-Chicago. Both are Georgia natives.

Meanwhile, Crean has lost five players to transfers since the season ended, including two starters. Senior guard Tye Fagan transferred to Ole Miss and sophomore forward Toumani Camara will enroll at Dayton after this semester. The spring signing period for basketball begins Wednesday.