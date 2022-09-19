Kickoff, TV set for Georgia-Missouri

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will have their first prime-time kickoff of the 2022 season Oct. 1 when they travel to Columbia, Mo. for an SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers.
The 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Tigers (televised on the SEC Network) will be the first in the evening this season. The first two games - wins over Oregon and Samford - had kickoffs of 3:30 and 4 p.m.
Saturday’s home game against Kent State will be the second straight noon kickoff following last weekend’s 48-7 win over South Carolina which began at noon.
