Kickoff, TV set for Georgia-Missouri

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will have their first prime-time kickoff of the 2022 season Oct. 1 when they travel to Columbia, Mo. for an SEC matchup against the Missouri Tigers.

The 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Tigers (televised on the SEC Network) will be the first in the evening this season. The first two games - wins over Oregon and Samford - had kickoffs of 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Saturday’s home game against Kent State will be the second straight noon kickoff following last weekend’s 48-7 win over South Carolina which began at noon.

