Bulldogs hope to make a star out of Adam Anderson

But if your outside linebacker might need to cover a slotback like Clemson’s Justyn Ross or a running back coming out of the backfield, Webb’s going to be the choice every time.

That’s why star is primarily thought of as a defensive-back position. Sometimes it falls on the “Sam” (or strongside) outside linebacker or the “Money” inside linebacker. Other times it needs to be fielded by a defensive back. It depends on the offensive formation.

That is why Georgia can often be seen quickly shuttling players in and out of the game before plays. But in the age of all the “go-fast” offenses in college football, the more players you can keep on the field, the more ready your defense can be for whatever’s about to come at them.

This is what makes Anderson ideal. The Bulldogs have tried to put weight on the former 5-star prospect out of Rome every year he’s been with them, without significant gains. Meanwhile, it’s Anderson’s extreme quickness and straight-ahead speed that has made so effective getting after quarterbacks.

If the Bulldogs can work him to become more effective in pass coverage and efficient tackling in space, they could have another All-SEC player on their hands.

“Adam is not a normal outside ‘backer,” Smart said. “He does a lot of different things. That’s why he’s playing nickel/star for us now. He still plays outside ‘backer on third down sometimes.”

Likewise, Georgia’s looking to improve Nolan Smith’s diversity in those areas as well. The reason is twofold: One, the Bulldogs don’t have as many outside linebackers this season, not with Azeez Ojulari turning pro, Jermaine Johnson transferring to Florida State and other attrition.

“That room is not as deep as it was,” Smart said. “… There are not as many guys in there.”

Coupled with a dearth of defensive backs, it’s evident why the Bulldogs need some edge players who can drop into coverage.

It was fortunate for Georgia that senior Robert Beal chose to come back for another season. The Bulldogs technically signed only one pure outside linebacker this year in freshman Chaz Chambliss. However, 5-star linebackers Xavian Sorey and Smael Mondon are considered both inside and outside candidates. MJ Sherman also cross-trains but is sidelined for the spring after shoulder surgery.

Ojulari, who led the Bulldogs with 8.5 sacks last season, said fans can relax, that Georgia still is abundantly blessed at the position. And, by the way, he still believes the primary responsibility of the position is to sack the quarterback.

“Adam is so fast,” Ojulari said after Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday. “Beal’s strength and first step, Nolan’s quickness, strength. … I’m telling you man, if they let those boys loose, it’s going to be a crazy fall in Athens. There’s going to be a whole lot of sacks coming this fall, for sure.”

They might just be coming from a Star rather than a Sam.