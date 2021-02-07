Georgia Bulldogs defeat Vanderbilt to improve win streak

Georgia lost the turnover battle 21 to 13, including five by freshman K.D. Johnson. Vanderbilt capitalized, scoring 29 points off of Bulldogs turnovers. Players dropped balls and dribbled out of bounds. Georgia has committed more turnovers than their opponent in seven of its 11 conference games.

Before tipoff, the Bulldogs’ chief concern was containing Pippen, the son of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen. The sophomore ranked second in the SEC in scoring and assists entering Saturday’s game. Georgia’s defense held Pippen to 12 points, six in each half.

An 11-point run late in the first half propelled Georgia to its biggest lead of the first half, at nine points. Sophomore Toumani Camara scored his first five points during that stretch, including a dunk off an offensive rebound.

Horne, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, led the Bulldogs with 11 points, including in the first half. The 6-foot-6 big man went 4-for-5 on 3-point shots throughout the game.

Justin Kier and Camara added 10 points each. Wheeler contributed a team-high nine assists.

Saturday’s game took place at 6 p.m., five hours after the original scheduled time. The change accommodated the hole in SEC Network programming after the Texas A&M-Arkansas game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

Georgia is still scheduled to play at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Aggies (8-7, 2-6) have the second worst conference record behind only Vanderbilt.