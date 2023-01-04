Georgia Bulldogs carry momentum into SEC opener vs. Auburn

“If you’re not on point there, you’re going to give up offensive put backs, you’re going to give up extra possessions,” White said. “So, a lot of strengths, a lot of weaknesses, but more of an understanding right now of what we can ride and what we can continue to improve upon to be competitive in league play.”

While Auburn has had the edge lately, the long, storied rivalry between the two schools couldn’t be much more closely contested than it has been overall. Wednesday’s game is 196th between the programs, with the Tigers owning a 99-96 advantage. The series has been tied five times in the 2000s. Auburn has won six of the last eight, including both meetings last year, to pull ahead. Georgia owns a 62-29 edge in Athens, while the Tigers are 63-26 against UGA on The Plains.

As usual, players from Georgia are well represented on Auburn’s roster. Former Bulldog K.D. Johnson of Atlanta is now a junior for the Tigers and still plays sixth-man role, averaging 9.8 points. Other Georgians include 6-11 junior Dylan Cardwell (Augusta), 6-1 guard Zep Jasper (Augusta) and 6-8 Jaylin Williams (Nahunta).

The Bulldogs continue to be led offensively by guard Kario Oquendo (14.3 ppg) and Terry Roberts (14.1). Jabri Abdur-Rahim came off the bench to nail five 3-pointers in the last outing. Georgia’s 6-11 Braelen Bridges (7.6, 4.3) and 6-10 Frank Anselem (3.3, 3.3) man the posts.

Only three Bulldogs have played in every game and six players have recorded a combined 16 DNPs due to injury or illness. So, White continues to tweak and experiment with the lineups.

“We found a little bit of offensive identity and we’ll continue to progress toward our best version,” he said. “Like the rest of our league, it’s still a work in progress, probably us especially. Our ball security, our decisions, our assist-to-turnover ratio, our emotions, we talked about how our responses to adversities have gotten better.”