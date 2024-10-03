Georgia Bulldogs back in business with NCAA Tennis

Once known as the “Mecca of College Tennis,” Georgia hosted the NCAA’s first Division I outdoor team tournament in 1972 and then every year from 1977 to 1989. Between men’s and women’s tennis, UGA has hosted 36 national events over the years, including its last NCAA outdoor championships in 2017.

The need for bigger and better facilities chased away the NCAAs. In the spring of 2019, UGA began a $8.5 million project that renovated the Henry Field Stadium grandstands. This past spring, the Bulldogs finally opened their new indoor tennis facility. That $26.7 million building features the six indoor courts now required by the NCAA to host a national tournament, plus a 600-seat grandstand, a concession area and space and equipment to support livestreaming.

Georgia men’s tennis has won six NCAA national championships (1985, 1987, 1999, 2001, 2007 and 2008), the women’s program has twice captured the NCAA crown (1994 and 2000).

Meanwhile, Stegeman is reaching the end of more $20 million in improvements. Those improvements originally were necessitated by concrete flaking and falling from the ceiling of the 60-year-old arena in 2023. UGA since has painted the entire interior black, added a new basketball floor and built new locker rooms and workout and training areas in the building.

Meanwhile, the gymnastics program also has been overhauled. After going 1-6 in SEC dual meets each of the past three seasons and failing to reach the NCAA championships since 2019, UGA parted ways with coach Courtney Kupets Carter in April. The Bulldogs hired a pair of coaches to replace her: Ryan Roberts, who was Kupets’ top assistant, and Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, an assistant on the U.S. Olympic team who is best known for being Simone Biles’ personal coach.

The GymDogs also have a storied program history. Under former coach Suzanne Yoculan they won 10 national championships, including an incredible five in a row.