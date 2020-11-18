QB Bennett, black jerseys may be back for Bulldogs Saturday

Now eight weeks past getting clearance from Georgia’s medical staff for his ACL injury, Daniels has been getting first-string work for the first time all year the last two weeks. So he’s in position to get his first playing time all year.

Daniels also played against Mike Leach’s Washington State team when the QB was a freshman starter at Southern Cal in 2018. The Trojans upset the Cougars 39-36 on the strength of Daniels' 241 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Leach remembered Daniels, then a 17-year-old freshman, well.

“Good player, throws the ball well,” Leach said Monday. “I was impressed with him. A statuesque guy that throws the ball well.”

But Smart doesn’t see that as an inherent advantage or reason to go with Daniels on Saturday.

“It wasn’t a Mike Leach-coached defense (Daniels) played against,” Smart said. “So, I don’t know where that would benefit him because the (defensive) coordinator’s not the same.”

The quarterback starter will be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, whether to wearing black jerseys on Saturday is something that the Bulldogs are actively discussing. Smart indicated the team’s leadership will deliberate and render a decision before the week is out.

“We’re not sure yet; we’re contemplating some of that, but we’re not completely committed to it yet,” Smart said Tuesday. “We’re going to wait and see a couple of things with our leadership and our other senior groups.”

Georgia has a checkered past and a somewhat love-hate relationship with its rarely-worn black jerseys. The Bulldogs have donned them for some of their biggest victories and most humiliating defeats.

After becoming Georgia’s coach in December of 2015, Smart has said he wants to occasionally incorporate them into the Bulldogs' uniform rotation since it’s one of the school’s primary colors. But also, he emphasized for UGA to not make a big deal about it.

Georgia has worn them only once with Smart in charge. That was almost exactly four years ago in a 35-21 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 19, 2016.