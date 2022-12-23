Georgia Bulldogs add 3 more on Day 2 of early signing period

That gives No. 1-ranked Georgia 27 new players with which to reload next season. At the moment, the Bulldogs (13-0) are preparing for their Dec. 31 matchup against No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl playoff semifinal.

Hall’s addition is not expected to unseat Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the national composite recruiting rankings kept by 247Sports. But it assures that the Bulldogs remain on the upper rungs of college football’s ladder of success.

Currently in his seventh season as Georgia’s football coach, Smart’s recruiting classes never have finished lower than sixth in the national recruiting rankings. The past six have been fourth or better, with two No. 1s and two No. 2s.

2016: 6th

2017: 3rd

2018: 1st

2019: 2nd

2020: 1st

2021: 4th

2022: 3rd

2023: 2nd

This year, Georgia was coming off its first national championship in football in the past 41 years. Smart did not think that necessarily contributed to the Bulldogs’ success on the recruiting trail this year.

“I don’t know if you can measure that,” he said. “I think it gets you in the conversation with more national guys, but there’s nobody I look at this list and say we wouldn’t have gotten had we not won it or we got them because we won it.”

Lovett and Thomas (given name Rodarius Jaiquan) figure to be immediate contributors for the Bulldogs. Thomas was a starter in Mississippi’s State’s pass-happy “Air Raid” offense. A resident of Eufaula, Ala., Thomas led the team with 626 yards and seven TDs on 44 receptions this season.

Likewise, Lovett led Missouri with 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns. He was seventh in the SEC in receptions per game (4.7) and third in receiving yards per game (70.5).

Hall was a much-needed addition as the Bulldogs signed only one defensive lineman Wednesday in 6-5, 350-pound 4-star prospect Jamaal Jarrett of Greensboro, N.C. The Bulldogs lost third-year sophomore Bill Norton to the portal last week and are expected to see junior Jalen Carter declare for the draft, if not others.

Meanwhile, Hall was a standout on a team without many at Westside High. But he did it all for the Wolverines, recording 106 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and two blocked field-goal attempts. He chose the Bulldogs over LSU, Alabama and Florida.

GEORGIA SIGNEES (27)

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown

Joenel Aguero, DB, 5-11, 205, Lynn, Mass.

C.J. Allen, ILB, 6-1, 225, Barnesville

Troy Bowles, ILB, 6-0, 205, Tampa, Fla.

Anthony Evans, WR, 5-11, 165, Converse, Texas

Monroe Freeling, OL, 6-7, 300, Isle of Palms, S.C.

Jordan Hall, DL, 6-4, 310, Jacksonville, Fla.

A.J. Harris, DB, 6-1, 190, Phenix City, Ala.

Daniel Harris, DB, 6-2, 175, Miami

Gabe Harris, OLB, 6-4, 250, Thomasville

Yazeed Haynes, WR, 6-1, 170, Philadelphia

Bo Hughley, OL, 6-7, 290, Fairburn

Jamaal Jarrett, DL, 6-5, 350, Greensboro, N.C.

Kyron Jones, ATH, 6-0, 200, Charlotte, N.C.

Lawson Luckie, TE, 6-3, 240, Norcross

Joshua Miller, OL, 6-4, 310, Chesterfield, Va.

Samuel M’Pemba, OLB, 6-3, 245, Olivette, Mo.

Chris Peal, DB, 6-1, 190, Charlotte, N.C.

Justyn Rhett, DB, 6-0, 190, Las Vegas

Roderick Robinson, RB, 6-0, 235, Imperial, Calif.

Kelton Smith, OL, 6-4, 330, Columbus

Pearce Spurlin, TE, 6-7, 240, Rosemary Beach, Fla.

Tyler Williams, WR, 6-3, 205, Lakeland, Fla.

Damon Wilson, OLB, 6-4, 235, Nokomis, Fla.

Raylen Wilson, ILB, 6-1, 225, Tallahassee, Fla.

Peyton Woodring, K, 5-10, 175, Lafayette, La.

Transfers

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., School

Dominic Lovett, WR, 5-10, 185, Missouri

RaRa Thomas, WR, 6-2, 200, Mississippi State