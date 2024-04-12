Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia basketball’s Silas Demary announces return

Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (4) drives past Seton Hall guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (4) drives past Seton Hall guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By
0 minutes ago

To date, all of the Georgia basketball team’s roster news has been of the outgoing variety. But the Bulldogs and coach Mike White received some significant internal news Friday as freshman Silas Demary Jr. announced his plans to return for next season.

A 6-foot-5 guard from Raleigh, North Carolina, Demary made the announcement via his social-media platforms early Friday afternoon under the heading, “Let’s run it back. #GoDawgs”

“I’ve spent the last few days with my family, resting and decompressing as promised,” Demery explained further. “In response to further questions about my future please know … I’m back.”

Demary deserved some rest and relaxation after the season. He started 36 of the Bulldogs’ 37 games, sitting out only the start on Senior Day so a teammate could get the nod. Demary’s 27.7 minutes per game ranked second on the team, and he led the Bulldogs with 52 steals, was third in scoring (9.7 ppg), second in assists (2.5 pg) and first among guards with 3.8 rebounds per game.

Returning now for his sophomore season, Demary will be looking to improve on his 3-point (.303) and free-throw shooting (.706).

The Bulldogs are hopeful that fellow freshmen Blue Cain and Dylan James also will return for another run next season. Mari Jordan, the only other freshman on last season’s team, already announced his plans to transfer.

Seniors Justin Hill and Jalen DeLoach are among other players who entered their names in the transfer portal. Graduate transfers Noah Thomasson, RJ Sunhara and Russel Tchewa also have moved on. Senior Frank Anselem-Ibe and junior RJ Melendez still have decisions to make.

About the Author

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

