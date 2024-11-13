“He’s just an intense, high-energy guy. He doesn’t take plays off, and it does spread,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “RJ was fantastic tonight. Happy for him.”

Godfrey led the way to Georgia’s 43-31 halftime lead, scoring 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the opening 20 minutes against UNF (3-1). Tyrin Lawrence scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, including knocking down both of his 3-pointers.

Georgia made five of its nine 3-point attempts in the opening half, while North Florida went just 5-of-16 from deep. The Ospreys missed six of their final seven attempts from 3-point range to end the half, which gave Georgia the opportunity to push the lead to double digits.

The Bulldogs continued to extend the lead to open the second half, opening on an 8-3 run to push the lead to 17. Lawrence punctuated the run with a dunk in transition.

Georgia’s largest lead of the second half was 20, and North Florida was never able to cut the lead to single digits. Georgia made 53% of its shots on the night compared to North Florida’s 42% mark.

While Godfrey and Lawrence were the stars for Georgia, it was a group effort. Silas Demary had a complete game for Georgia, finishing with 17 points — including 8-of-8 from the free-throw line — six rebounds and five assists.

“Just obviously, like I said, just playing hard, playing with energy,” Godfrey said. “I think I rubbed off on my teammates, especially this guy right here (Demary). He had an amazing night. Just coming out here, I mean, I know this, I only got two years left, so I’m starting to take every game not for granted. I’m taking it not for granted and just come out here and have fun.”

Freshman Asa Newell added 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Sharpshooter Dakota Leffew added 10 points off the bench. He has made at least two 3-pointers in all three games this season.

Georgia next faces Georgia Tech in Atlanta for the first road game of the season. Georgia Tech lost 105-93 to North Florida on Sunday.