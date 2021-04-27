Georgia basketball loses top recruiter Chad Dollar

Chad Dollar, an Atlanta native and SEC coaching veteran, is leaving the Bulldogs to accept a position on the staff at Cincinnati under new head coach Wes Miller, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed. Dollar is credited for helping Georgia coach Tom Crean penetrate the complicated Atlanta AAU circuit for top recruits, including 2020 No. 1 NBA Draft pick Anthony Edwards.

The Dollars are known as one of the first families of Atlanta basketball. Dollar’s father, longtime Douglass High coach Don Dollar, was one of the pioneers of the AAU basketball movement in the city. Chad’s brother, Cameron, was a top prospect who won a national championship at UCLA in 1995 and is now an NBA assistant coach.