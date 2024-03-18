Georgia basketball lives to play another day

The Bulldogs already had a good idea they were going to get the call. The NIT this year was utilizing a new format that includes offering 20 at-large teams from Power 6 conferences that weren’t included in NCAA’s 65-team field. Georgia and LSU were the teams from the SEC that fit that bill.

So was Ole Miss. But the Rebels (20-11), who finished 10th in conference play, made it known after losing to Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, they would not interested in playing in the NIT due to several players having “personal situations” to attend to. Also, Beard wants to get a jump start on rebuilding his roster through the transfer portal, which opens for college basketball on Monday.

Conversely, Georgia coach Mike White made it clear to the NIT selection committee that the Bulldogs very much interested in continuing to play this season.

“Would we be excited to be in it? Absolutely,” White said after the Bulldogs fell to Florida 85-80 in the second round of the SEC Tournament Thursday night. “I don’t care what tournament it is, we would love to compete. These guys would love to compete, at least I’m assuming they would right now. That’s the feeling I get.”

Indeed, that was the word from freshman guard Silas Demary Jr. and seniors Justin Hill and Noah Thomasson in postgame interviews Thursday night. White’s message to the team in the locker room was be ready to practice on Monday and get ready to make a postseason run.

The NIT bid is Georgia’s first 2017. That year, the Bulldogs were the SEC’s eighth seed and lost to Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Feeling snubbed to be left out of the NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs (19-14) were rewarded with a home game against Belmont. Then they lost 78-69 at Stegeman Coliseum.

In Year 2 of a White’s rebuilding project, Georgia is eager to play as many games as possible.

“We’re focused trying to get into the NIT and focusing on our postseason,” Hill said in Nashville.

Regardless of what happens in the NIT, the Buldogs already have proven themselves to be more competitive than a year ago. The loss to Florida Thursday night represented the 11th time this season in which Georgia was locked in a one-possession contest with 30 seconds to play. The Bulldogs enter the NIT with a 6-5 record in those contests.

In SEC play, Georgia’s scoring differential went to minus-13.0 points per game last year to minus-0.21 points.