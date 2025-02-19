Georgia basketball letting emotions fuel off-week before crucial SEC finish

ATHENS — Georgia basketball’s off-week has been no vacation, if the Bulldogs’ words from Saturday night indicate anything.
Forwards RJ Godfrey and Asa Newell expressed their frustration after UGA’s third consecutive loss, an 87-74 decision against Missouri. Godfrey spelled out the feeling that appeared to be on many of his teammate’s faces in the closing minutes of the loss.
“I’ve always hated losing,” Godfrey said. “I’m pissed. But we’ve got to respond, that’s the one thing coach (Mike) White says. I just want to win.”
White saw the same frustration from his players Saturday. The Bulldogs have lost several key games that have boosted other SEC teams into positions they came one possession short of taking for themselves.
“I think there was an emotional toll,” White said. “You could see with body language. You could see the way our guys carried themselves. The connection reduced a little bit.”
The Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9 SEC) have been fighting to stay above water in a conference flooded with tournament-caliber teams. On Tuesday, the SEC was projected by ESPN to put an NCAA-record 13 teams in the NCAA Tournament, topping the 2011 Big East’s record of 11.
Georgia has been on both sides of the bubble as one of those 13 projected teams, projected as high as a No. 6 seed. UGA now has fallen to the wrong side of the bubble in many national media projections.
White has five games and a conference tournament to lead his team back into the field and likely will have to beat a couple of the teams in front of his own to do it.
The Bulldogs start their SEC finish with the toughest two-game stretch in the country. Georgia visits No. 1 Auburn at 4 p.m. Saturday before hosting No. 2 Florida at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
No doubt, a full week of practice with no game preparation offers Georgia more time than normal to collect itself and refocus. White, typically a mild-mannered voice in news conferences, had no problem encouraging an emotional practice week after the Missouri loss.
“If a tough week of practice can get some more out of some guys in terms of their intensity, our mental and physical toughness and our ability to fight through fatigue and get stops and get rebounds, if you’re frustrated, it’s fine,” White said. “It’s fine, just as long as you continue to be a good teammate, be connected with your teammates and continue to do what we’re asking you to do.”
It’s the kind of fuel that Newell said was powering him after the loss. The freshman has been a consistent bright spot for the Bulldogs on the court, fighting for rebounds and tough buckets in the paint regardless of the score.
“I got a lot of fire left,” Newell said. “My mentality is completely the same. To go out and win games, and just try to bring that fire to my teammates and attack every day.”
Here’s a look at where Georgia stands in the SEC with five games left. The Bulldogs currently are not projected to make the NCAA Tournament but will play four teams that are (Auburn, Florida, Texas, Vanderbilt) before the season is done.
Current SEC Standings
*Projected to make NCAA Tournament
- Auburn (11-1)*
- Alabama (10-2)*
- Florida (10-3)*
- Texas A&M (9-4)*
- Missouri (8-4)*
- Tennessee (8-5)*
- Ole Miss (8-5)*
- Mississippi State (7-6)*
- Kentucky (6-6)*
- Vanderbilt (5-7)*
- Texas (5-8)*
- Arkansas (4-8)*
- Georgia (4-9)
- Oklahoma (3-10)*
- LSU (3-10)
- South Carolina (0-13)
