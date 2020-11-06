Georgia basketball knows when it will play again

In addition to facing each conference team once, the Bulldogs will continue to face traditional rivals Auburn, Florida and South Carolina on a home-and-home basis. Georgia will meet LSU and Ole Miss twice twice during regular-season play in the rotation with with non-traditional rivals.

Georgia will face that slate with eight newcomers and just eight letter-winners off last year’s team. Among the departures are leading scorer Anthony Edwards, a would-be sophomore who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, and leading rebounder Rayshaun Hammonds.

Four SEC teams are included in ESPN.com’s “Way-Too-Early” Top 25: Kentucky (5), Tennessee (11), LSU (22) and Florida (25).

While wins have been hard to come by for the Bulldogs under Crean, they’re attracting fans at a record pace. Georgia has attendance records at Stegeman Coliseum in each of Crean’s seasons. Georgia drew 164,071 fans for 17 home date, producing the second-best average attendance mark (9,651) in school history.

For now, Crean’s just glad to know who and when his team will play.

“The leadership and the patience the SEC has exhibited throughout the pandemic has been remarkable,” Crean said. “I’ve thanked them several times before, but I’d once again like to make sure everyone realizes how much every SEC coach appreciates the hard work and leadership of Commissioner Sankey and Dan Leibovitz.”

GEORGIA MEN’S SEC SCHEDULE