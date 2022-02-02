Georgia basketball back home to take on SEC’s best

That came last week when a bipolar Alabama team came to town. Georgia used a 46-point second half and made 24-of-30 free throws for a come-from-behind 82-76 victory. The Bulldogs also looked to have Texas A&M beaten before giving up a 3-pointer with one second to play and led Vanderbilt at halftime in Athens.

On the road, Georgia typically has been competitive, but then has almost predictable spans of ineptitude to fall impossibly behind. That has been the script most of the losses, including Vanderbilt this past Saturday.

“We have to have a good first half and good second half,” said senior center Braelen Bridges, a graduate transfer and one of 10 Georgia newcomers this season. “We just haven’t really put a whole game together besides (Bama). We played pretty good against Alabama.”

In Arkansas, the Bulldogs will be facing another one of the state’s native sons who escaped their grasp. Razorbacks’ senior guard JD Notae is from just down the road in Covington. He transferred to Arkansas from Jacksonville and, last season, was named the SEC’s sixth man of the year. This season, Notae is a starter and one of the league’s leading scorers at 18.8 points per game.

Notae will be just one of the Bulldogs’ issues. Most of them are on their own side of the ledger. Georgia’s still trying to shoot and defend more consistently and take care of the basketball and rebound.

The seemingly endless list of fix-its keeps Crean hopping. After trying to cut down on his coffee intake this season, he’s back up to a second cup of coffee in the afternoon before practice.

“The bottom line is I love working with these guys,” Crean said. “They are getting better and every day is a different day. … The bottom line is that they can see right through me if I didn’t believe we could win and I don’t have any doubt that we can. So every day we go in ther that is the plan and that is the process. We just have to carry it out in the games.”

