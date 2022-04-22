Georgia baseball’s Jonathan Cannon back for Bama

Cannon’s return comes a week after the return of No. 2 starter Liam Sullivan (3-1, 5.40). Starting shortstop Cole Tate (leg) has not been cleared to play this weekend, but the .331 hitter is traveling with the team to Tuscaloosa and is on track to be back next week.

For now, Sullivan will remain in the Sunday slot, so Nolan Crisp (0-1, 4.62) will get the ball again on Friday night. Barring further setbacks, the pitchers soon should be back in their Friday-Sunday, 1-2-3 positions.

Just in the nick of time.

“The second half of season, that’s when you can look at records and RPI,” Stricklin said. “We’ve put ourselves in a great spot in the first half at 26-11 and a Top 10 RPI (No. 7). We’ve had some lopsided losses certainly and those aren’t fun. Nobody likes to see them, especially us. But we have to keep things in perspective with us being a little short on the mound.”

Alabama is looking to make a move, too. Both teams are sitting in second place in their respective divisions, but teetering between the top of the league and middle of the pack overall.

The Crimson Tide (23-15, 8-7) has dropped three of their last four, but their one win was significant. It was the first conference defeat of the season for No. 1-ranked Tennessee (34-3, 14-1). Taking two of three this weekend would pull Alabama even with the Bulldogs in the overall standings, important for SEC Tournament seeding..

Georgia likewise has had a rough week. The Bulldogs let a series that was in their grasp against Texas A&M slip away with late-inning, pitching-and-defense collapses, then dropped a tough-fought game versus Clemson on Tuesday. They need to get back on track in Tuscaloosa as the next three conference sets are against LSU, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

