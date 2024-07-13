Condon also would be the 15th Bulldog to be drafted in the first round and the first since Emerson Hancock, who the Seattle Mariners took with the No. 6 pick in 2020.

Here’s a look at all Georgia Bulldogs taken in the first round of the MLB draft, dating to 1975.

2020: Emerson Hancock, RHP, Seattle Mariners (pick No. 6)

2016: Robert Tyler, RHP, Colorado Rockies (pick No. 38)

2011: Zach Cone, OF, Texas Rangers (pick No. 37)

2008: Gordon Beckham, 2B, Chicago White Sox (pick No. 8)

2008: Josh Fields, RHP, Seattle Mariners (pick No. 20)

2006: Brooks Brown, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks (pick No. 34)

1992: Kendall Rhine, RHP, Houston Astros (pick No. 37)

1987: Derek Lilliquist, LHP, Atlanta Braves (pick No. 6)

1987: Cris Carpenter, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals (pick No. 14)

1986: Ron Wenrich, OF, Cincinnati Reds (pick No. 18)

1985: Jim Hunter, RHP, Montreal Expos (pick No. 9)

1980: Jeff Pyburn, OF, San Diego Padres (pick No. 5)

1976: Larry Littleton, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates (pick No. 6)

1975: John Henderson, C, Chicago Cubs (pick No. 4)

1 / 30 Georgia third baseman Charlie Condon (right) won the the Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the nation's best amateur baseball player. Condon already won the Dick Howser Award, presented to college baseball's best player. Take a look at photos of Condon on the field from the AJC's Jason Getz.

Hancock is Georgia’s only active first-round pick in Major League Baseball. UGA’s former ace debuted with the Mariners in 2023 and has appeared in nine starts in 2024, holding a 4.76 season ERA.

Gordon Beckham, drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2008, is Georgia’s most recent first-round position player to play at the major league level. Beckham played the majority of his 11-year career with the White Sox before officially retiring in 2022.

Beckham played his part in Georgia’s NCAA Tournament run in 2024, advising Condon as he navigated MLB Draft noise through the postseason.

“He’s been nothing but a mentor and a positive voice in my ear and a voice of reason,” Condon said in June. “He’s been in a similar situation with the team and individual success. He’s been extremely helpful to me.”

Drafted 12 picks after Gordon in 2008 was pitcher Josh Fields, who spent six years as a major league reliever with the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. Fields finished with a 17-12 record and a 3.71 career ERA.

Georgia produced a duo of first-rounders in the 1987 draft when pitchers Derek Lilliquist and Cris Carpenter went to the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals.

Lilliquist pitched for the Braves, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds. Lilliquist also coached pitching for the Cardinals and Nationals, winning the 2011 World Series with St. Louis.

Carpenter threw for the Cardinals, Florida Marlins, Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers. He finished his eight-year career with a 3.91 career ERA.

A first-round pick is a sure step towards reaching the major league stage, but it is no guarantee. Only eight of UGA’s 14 first round picks worked through the minor league ranks and into MLB.

UGA coach Wes Johnson, who spent three years coaching Minnesota Twins pitchers, understands what the next level holds for Condon.

Johnson has often expressed his confidence in Condon, and did so again when discussing how MLB-ready the Golden Spikes Award winner is back in April.

“It’s the best players in the world, man,” Johnson said. “Until they get there, you don’t know, but do I say he’s on a really good track? Absolutely.”