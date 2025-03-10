Georgia baseball fills out all-SEC top four in newest national rankings

All 12 SEC teams that were in D1Baseball’s poll last week stayed in for another week. LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia and Florida held half the top 10, while SEC newcomers Texas and Oklahoma are waiting right outside at 11th and 12th, respectively.

Here’s a look at where every SEC team stands after Week Four of pre-SEC schedule action.

Nationally ranked SEC Teams (D1Baseball)

1. LSU (16-1 overall, 5-0 last week)

2. Tennessee (16-0 overall, 5-0)

3. Arkansas (15-1, 5-0)

4. Georgia (18-1, 5-0)

7. Florida (15-2, 4-1)

11. Texas (13-1, 4-0)

12. Oklahoma (14-1, 3-1)

13. Ole Miss (14-1, 4-1)

16. Vanderbilt (13-3, 4-0)

17. Alabama (16-1, 4-1)

19. Texas A&M (9-6 overall, 3-2 last week)

25. Auburn (13-3 overall, 2-2 last week)

That strong number of 12 could shrink a little bit with SEC play starting this week. Every SEC baseball coach will rave about the difficulty of playing in college baseball’s premier conference, and 2025 figures to be no different.

The Bulldogs actually can thank conference play for why they moved up to No. 4 this week. The ACC started its intraleague play Friday, and former fourth-ranked North Carolina suffered two home losses to Stanford over the weekend.

Georgia faces the same opponent to start conference play as it did last season, but is looking for a very different result. Kentucky swept UGA in Lexington to open last season’s SEC schedule.

The Wildcats (12-2), ranked No. 23 by Baseball America, are coming off the program’s first College World Series berth in 2024. Georgia and Kentucky will open SEC play at 6 p.m. Friday.

Second-year coach Wes Johnson hopes he built the Bulldogs to withstand the SEC gauntlet, and he’ll find out soon enough. Kentucky is a strong team, but Georgia has much tougher weekends in its near future.

UGA’s next six opponents after the Wildcats are all ranked in a Top 25, including two teams in a top 10. Check out Georgia’s SEC slate, coupled by each opponent’s D1Baseball ranking.

vs. Kentucky (NR)

at Florida (7)

vs. Auburn (25)

at. Texas (11)

vs. Arkansas (3)

at Vanderbilt (16)

vs. Oklahoma (12)

at Missouri (NR)

at Alabama (17)

vs. Texas A&M (19)

The Bulldogs have one more nonconference game before facing the Wildcats. Georgia will host East Tennessee State at 3 p.m. Tuesday.