Georgia baseball bashes Kentucky 17-10 to win first SEC series

The Bulldogs took the lead for good with a five-run outburst in the sixth inning. Georgia added seven of its first nine runs in the third inning.

Kentucky carried all the momentum into the bottom of the sixth after tying Georgia at 10-10. The Bulldog bats got right back to work, though, starting with a pair of singles from Robbie Burnett and Ryland Zaborowski.

Tre Phelps followed with an RBI single for the go-ahead run. Georgia loaded the bases again for Devin Obee, who knocked another RBI single for a 12-10 lead.

A two-out throwing error from Kentucky’s shortstop kept the inning alive as Georgia scored its 13th run and kept the bases loaded. Slate Alford and Burnett drew back-to-back walks to take the 15-10 lead.

Walks were a huge part of Georgia’s offensive success. The Bulldogs combined nine Sunday strolls with 15 hits.

UGA started the seven-run third inning with two hit-by-pitches and a single from Zaborowski to load the bases. Kentucky transfer Nolan McCarthy plated the first two runs of the inning on a sharp single into center field.

Obee kept the line moving with an RBI single of his own, scoring Phelps to take a 5-4 lead.

Kolby Branch and Alford drew walks to bring another run in and load the bases for Burnett. The UNC Asheville transfer split right and center field with a three-RBI double to finish the seven-run explosion.

Georgia did pass Tennessee for the most home runs in the country this weekend. The Bulldogs have 57, compared to the Volunteers’ 53.

UGA fans have Zaborowski, Hunter, Alford and Burnett to thank for that. They all hit at least two home runs in the series and combined for 10 of Georgia’s 11 homers on the weekend.

Burnett turned in UGA’s top hitting performance, hitting 4-for-4 with five RBI, a homer, a double and three runs scored.

Georgia’s only healthy traditional starter did not fix Georgia’s starting pitching problems. Leighton Finley, who was UGA’s No. 1 weekend starter for much of last season, surrendered three earned runs in the top of the first.

Finley gave up his third home run of the game and hit a batter in the second inning, ending his day after just 1-1/3 innings. Georgia’s starting trio combined to pitch 2-2/3 total innings on the weekend, allowing 10 earned runs.

UGA’s Friday and Saturday starters were not expected to pitch long, appearing in more of an opener role. Finley was the only Bulldog starter to record an out after the first inning.

Brian Zeldin settled things down when he entered the game in the sixth inning. The Penn transfer took the Bulldogs to the final out in the ninth inning, allowing just two earned runs in 3-2/3 innings.

Eric Hammond finished the Wildcats off two at-bats later.

Neither team pitched particularly well in any game this weekend. Both offenses posed challenges with speed, power and high on-base percentages, but the pitching staffs didn’t do themselves many favors.

Georgia finished the series with 20 total walks and 12 hit-by-pitches. Kentucky had 23 walks and 12 hit-by-pitches.

Both the Bulldogs and Wildcats had strong individual performers, but weak starts created more bullpen work and more volatility. Georgia coach Wes Johnson talked about leaning on his staff’s depth before the season, but he might need more consistency from his pitchers to survive the SEC.

Indeed, Kentucky is likely not the best offensive team UGA will face this year. The Bulldogs will face three of the top 50 scoring offenses in the country in SEC series (No. 4 Alabama, No. 25 Arkansas, No. 32 Florida).

Midweek opponents Clemson and Georgia Tech also rank in the top 50 at 44th and 45th, respectively.

Those five teams all represent key opportunities that could greatly define Georgia’s NCAA Tournament fate.