Georgia at No. 1 in AP Poll for 19th straight week, third-best all-time

The Bulldogs received 38 of 63 first-place votes, their second-lowest total of the season, after an off week but still bested No. 2 Michigan, 1,536 points to 1,504.

Georgia’s No. 1 streak, which started on Oct. 9, 2022, is behind only Miami’s streak of 21 weeks from 2001-02 and Southern California’s 33 in a row from 2003-05.

The Wolverines received 19 first-place votes after their latest blowout, 49-0 against Michigan State on Saturday night. Ohio State held steady at No. 3 after winning a top-10 match up with Penn State. The Nittany Lions slipped three spots to 10th. The Buckeyes received three first-place votes, as did No. 4 Florida State. Alabama moved back into the top 10.

AP Top 25 poll

1. Georgia 7-0 (38 first-place votes)

2. Michigan 8-0 (19)

3. Ohio State 7-0 (3)

4. Florida State 7-0 (3)

5. Washington 7-0

6. Oklahoma 7-0

7. Texas 6-1

8. Oregon 6-1

9. Alabama 7-1

10. Penn State 6-1

11. Oregon State 6-1

12. Ole Miss 6-1

13. Utah 6-1

14. Notre Dame 6-2

15. LSU 6-2

16. Missouri 7-1

17. North Carolina 6-1

18. Louisville 6-1

19. Air Force 7-0

20. Duke 5-2

21. Tennessee 5-2

22. Tulane 6-1

23. UCLA 5-2

24. USC 6-2

25. James Madison 7-0

Others: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1