Georgia at No. 1 in AP Poll for 19th straight week, third-best all-time

Georgia extended its streak of No. 1 rankings in The Associated Press college football poll to 19 straight weeks, the third best in the history of the rankings, on Sunday.
The Bulldogs received 38 of 63 first-place votes, their second-lowest total of the season, after an off week but still bested No. 2 Michigan, 1,536 points to 1,504.
Georgia’s No. 1 streak, which started on Oct. 9, 2022, is behind only Miami’s streak of 21 weeks from 2001-02 and Southern California’s 33 in a row from 2003-05.
The Wolverines received 19 first-place votes after their latest blowout, 49-0 against Michigan State on Saturday night. Ohio State held steady at No. 3 after winning a top-10 match up with Penn State. The Nittany Lions slipped three spots to 10th. The Buckeyes received three first-place votes, as did No. 4 Florida State. Alabama moved back into the top 10.
AP Top 25 poll
1. Georgia 7-0 (38 first-place votes)
2. Michigan 8-0 (19)
3. Ohio State 7-0 (3)
4. Florida State 7-0 (3)
5. Washington 7-0
6. Oklahoma 7-0
7. Texas 6-1
8. Oregon 6-1
9. Alabama 7-1
10. Penn State 6-1
11. Oregon State 6-1
12. Ole Miss 6-1
13. Utah 6-1
14. Notre Dame 6-2
15. LSU 6-2
16. Missouri 7-1
17. North Carolina 6-1
18. Louisville 6-1
19. Air Force 7-0
20. Duke 5-2
21. Tennessee 5-2
22. Tulane 6-1
23. UCLA 5-2
24. USC 6-2
25. James Madison 7-0
Others: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1
