Georgia-Arkansas: TV, online, radio information

The SEC is two weeks behind the ACC and the Big 12, but about month ahead of the Big Ten. The Bulldogs, as is true of the rest of the conference, will play SEC-only games this season, and will start things on the road Saturday.

Probably the foremost question among Georgia fans is who will start at quarterback. Redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis seems to be the likely choice. Sophomore transfer JT Daniels hasn’t been cleared medically, but that fact alone wouldn’t prevent him from starting. After all, he has been practicing.