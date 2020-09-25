Georgia-Arkansas: TV, online, radio information

Almost three weeks later than planned, Georgia is ready to open its 2020 football season.
The SEC is two weeks behind the ACC and the Big 12, but about month ahead of the Big Ten. The Bulldogs, as is true of the rest of the conference, will play SEC-only games this season, and will start things on the road Saturday.
Probably the foremost question among Georgia fans is who will start at quarterback. Redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis seems to be the likely choice. Sophomore transfer JT Daniels hasn’t been cleared medically, but that fact alone wouldn’t prevent him from starting. After all, he has been practicing.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
Records: No. 4 Georgia 0-0, Arkansas 0-0.
Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Dave Neal will handle play-by-play, with DJ Shockley as the analyst and Tera Talmadge as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 137/191.
National radio: Brett Dolan, Danan Hughes (Touchdown Radio)
Online: GeorgiaDogs.com