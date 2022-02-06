Georgia announces Chidera Uzo-Diribe as outside linebackers coach

In the summer of 2018, he participated in the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program with the San Francisco 49ers, a program created to offer minority coaches more opportunities to learn, coupled with great exposure to job opportunities. He was also named to 247Sports’ most recent 30-Under-30 list.

Uzo-Diribe was a four-year letterman at Colorado and finished his career tied for sixth in sacks (20), tied for 17th in TFLs (31) and second in forced fumbles (10). In 2013, he ranked second nationally in forced fumbles with five, and was on the final watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award for the nation’s top defensive end of the year, while also opening the season on the Bednarik Award Watch List. Uzo-Diribe went on to sign as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2015.