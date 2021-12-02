Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

Georgia and Alabama are set to meet in the SEC Championship game for the second time in the past season and the third in a 10-year span.
Besides the SEC championship, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff is at stake for Georgia, and a spot in the playoff is at stake for Alabama.
Here are tidbits that Georgia fans might want to know:
» The Bulldogs are in the SEC Championship game for the ninth time. UGA won three of its previous eight appearances.
» Georgia is going for its 14th SEC title and second since 2005. The Bulldogs’ championships came in 1942, 1946, 1948, 1959, 1966, 1968, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1982, 2002, 2005 and 2017.
» Georgia and Alabama met in the SEC title game in 2012 and 2018. In the first game, No. 2 Bama defeated No. 3 Georgia 32-28 (in the BCS era), and in the second game, No. 1 Bama defeated No. 4 Georgia 35-28. The old Georgia Dome was the site of the first of those two games.
» With a Georgia victory, the Bulldogs should remain No. 1 in the CFP rankings, meaning they will go into the playoff having been ranked No. 1 in each of those rankings this season.
» Alabama has won the past six games between the schools. The most recent Bulldogs win in the series occurred Sept. 27, 2007. Georgia won that game 26-23 in overtime in Tuscaloosa. A field goal by Alabama gave the Crimson Tide a 23-20 lead, and quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Henderson to win the game.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Dec. 4
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Records: No. 1 Georgia 12-0, 8-0 SEC; No. 3 Alabama (11-1, 7-1)
Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jamie Erdahl as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
National radio: Westwood One will broadcast the game. Mike Watts will handle play-by-play, with Derek Rackley as the analyst and Olivia Dekker as the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 81/81/81 (Georgia broadcast).
About the Author