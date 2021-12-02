Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

» Georgia and Alabama met in the SEC title game in 2012 and 2018. In the first game, No. 2 Bama defeated No. 3 Georgia 32-28 (in the BCS era), and in the second game, No. 1 Bama defeated No. 4 Georgia 35-28. The old Georgia Dome was the site of the first of those two games.

» With a Georgia victory, the Bulldogs should remain No. 1 in the CFP rankings, meaning they will go into the playoff having been ranked No. 1 in each of those rankings this season.

» Alabama has won the past six games between the schools. The most recent Bulldogs win in the series occurred Sept. 27, 2007. Georgia won that game 26-23 in overtime in Tuscaloosa. A field goal by Alabama gave the Crimson Tide a 23-20 lead, and quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Henderson to win the game.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4

Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Records: No. 1 Georgia 12-0, 8-0 SEC; No. 3 Alabama (11-1, 7-1)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jamie Erdahl as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: Westwood One will broadcast the game. Mike Watts will handle play-by-play, with Derek Rackley as the analyst and Olivia Dekker as the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 81/81/81 (Georgia broadcast).