Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama are playing, again, for the SEC championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Each enters the game undefeated in SEC games, and Georgia is riding a 29-game win streak. The Bulldogs have won 45 of their past 46 games.
Each team has a lot to play for beyond winning the SEC championship. With a victory, Georgia likely would enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. With a loss, the Bulldogs will hope to make the four-team field as a one-loss team. With a loss, Bama would lose its chance at a spot in the playoff, though a victory would leave them having to hope that the selection committee looks favorably upon the Crimson Tide.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Records: No. 1 Georgia 12-0 (8-0 SEC), No. 8 Alabama 11-1 (8-0 SEC)
Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
National radio: Westwood One will broadcast the game. Mike Watts will handle play-by-play, with Derek Rackley as the analyst and Taylor Davis as the sideline reporter.
SEC radio: Dave Neal will handle play-by-play, with Cole Cubelic as the analyst and Stephen Hartzell as the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 84 (Georgia)/Ch. 190 (Alabama).
Online: georgiadogs.com.
