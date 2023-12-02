Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

Georgia and Alabama will collide for the 2023 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December. 2, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs
By
6 minutes ago

No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama are playing, again, for the SEC championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Each enters the game undefeated in SEC games, and Georgia is riding a 29-game win streak. The Bulldogs have won 45 of their past 46 games.

Each team has a lot to play for beyond winning the SEC championship. With a victory, Georgia likely would enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. With a loss, the Bulldogs will hope to make the four-team field as a one-loss team. With a loss, Bama would lose its chance at a spot in the playoff, though a victory would leave them having to hope that the selection committee looks favorably upon the Crimson Tide.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Records: No. 1 Georgia 12-0 (8-0 SEC), No. 8 Alabama 11-1 (8-0 SEC)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: Westwood One will broadcast the game. Mike Watts will handle play-by-play, with Derek Rackley as the analyst and Taylor Davis as the sideline reporter.

SEC radio: Dave Neal will handle play-by-play, with Cole Cubelic as the analyst and Stephen Hartzell as the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 84 (Georgia)/Ch. 190 (Alabama).

Online: georgiadogs.com.

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

