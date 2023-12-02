Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama are playing, again, for the SEC championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Each enters the game undefeated in SEC games, and Georgia is riding a 29-game win streak. The Bulldogs have won 45 of their past 46 games.

Each team has a lot to play for beyond winning the SEC championship. With a victory, Georgia likely would enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. With a loss, the Bulldogs will hope to make the four-team field as a one-loss team. With a loss, Bama would lose its chance at a spot in the playoff, though a victory would leave them having to hope that the selection committee looks favorably upon the Crimson Tide.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action: