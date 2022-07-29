Georgia AD Josh Brooks receives raise after banner year

The latest figures do not include the offseason hiring of four assistant football coaches or raises for six others, which all occurred before March. However, it does include Smart’s new contract.

The Bulldogs’ seventh-year coach garnered national headlines last week when UGA announced an extension and salary increase that made him the highest-paid coach in collegiate athletics. The 10-year deal that increased his annual compensation by more than $3 million this year will pay Smart $112.5 through 2031.

All six of Smart’s returning on-field assistants also received significant offseason raises. The hiring of four new coaches actually resulted in an overall decrease of the salary pool from $7.9 million in 2021 to $7.6 million in the coming year.

As for sports other than football, UGA actually is in a bit of a down cycle. Brooks has overseen six coaching changes during his 19-month tenure as AD, including firings in men’s basketball and women’s soccer. Meanwhile, some sports in which Georgia traditionally has been dominant are no longer competing at the highest level.

The Bulldogs finished 19th in the 2021-22 Learfield Directors Cup standings and UGA remains among just nine other schools to finish within the top 30 every year since standings were first kept in 1994. However, that ranked sixth among SEC teams (behind Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU) and is below Georgia’s standard. From 1998-2008, the Bulldogs finished in the top 10 seven times, with a high of No. 2 (1999) and a low of 15th (2003). Georgia finished 10th last year, but that was just the third top 10 since 2009.

GEORGIA FOOTBALL COACHES

Kirby Smart, head coach $10,250,000

Todd Monken, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks 1,250,000

Will Muschamp, co-defensive coordinator/safeties 800,000

Glenn Schumann, co-defensive coordinator/ILBs 800,000

Dell McGee, run game coordinator/running backs 800,000

Tray Scott, defensive line 750,000

Fran Brown, defensive backs 750,000

Bryan McClendon, pass game coordinator/WRs 700,000

Todd Hartley, tight ends/special teams 650,000

Stacy Searels, offensive line 650,000

Chidera Uzo-Diribe, outside linebackers 450,000

TOTAL $18,825,000