Georgia a No. 6 seed, Georgia Tech a No. 9 seed in NCAA tournament

Georgia finished the season with a 20-9 record, but sputtered toward the end of conference play and went into its postseason hiatus off of a SEC tournament second-round defeat to Alabama. The Lady Bulldogs, however, earned their NCAA tournament berth before the SEC slate began with the big win over the aforementioned Wolfpack and Notre Dame.

Georgia has now appeared in 35 of 40 NCAA tournaments. That is tied for second-best nationally. Tennessee is the only school to appear in every tournament.

Georgia Tech will appear in its 11th NCAA tournament and the second under head coach Nell Fortner. Tech finished with a 21-10 record, but lost six of its last nine contests. The Jackets had a strong run through the heat of ACC play, but their loss at NC State turned into a losing streak.

Tech returns to the tournament with the returning talents of Lorela Cubaj, Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Nerea Hermosa. It did lose much of its guard depth, though, after Kierra Fletcher (also sidelined with a foot injury) and Loyal McQueen entered the transfer portal.

