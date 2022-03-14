Georgia a No. 6 seed, Georgia Tech a No. 9 seed in NCAA tournament

The most-important basketball season has begun.
Inside Stegeman Coliseum, Georgia players lined the on-court bench with all eyes fixated on Sunday’s selection show to learn its path through the NCAA tournament. Just to the south, Georgia Tech did the same as it gathered inside the locker room.
The state’s major women’s basketball programs earned their spot in the premier postseason tournament. Each program recorded at least 20 wins on the season, including signature wins over N.C. State (Georgia) and Connecticut (Tech).
Georgia was pegged as a No. 6 seed and is headed to Ames, Iowa. The Lady Bulldogs will face the winner of the No. 11 seed play-in game between Dayton and DePaul. This season is the first featuring play-in games and a 68-team field on the women’s side. The Lady Bulldogs are in the Greensboro, N.C. regional, led by top-seeded South Carolina. Iowa State will host Georgia on its campus, and sets up a potential second-round matchup with the No. 3 seed Cyclones.
Georgia Tech returns to the tournament with the hopes of defending its Sweet 16 appearance from a season ago. The Yellow Jackets are headed to Palo Alto, Calif. as a No. 9 seed to face Kansas. Stanford leads the region as the No. 1 seed. Tech had been projected as highly as a No. 5 seed in recent weeks, according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme.
Georgia finished the season with a 20-9 record, but sputtered toward the end of conference play and went into its postseason hiatus off of a SEC tournament second-round defeat to Alabama. The Lady Bulldogs, however, earned their NCAA tournament berth before the SEC slate began with the big win over the aforementioned Wolfpack and Notre Dame.
Georgia has now appeared in 35 of 40 NCAA tournaments. That is tied for second-best nationally. Tennessee is the only school to appear in every tournament.
Georgia Tech will appear in its 11th NCAA tournament and the second under head coach Nell Fortner. Tech finished with a 21-10 record, but lost six of its last nine contests. The Jackets had a strong run through the heat of ACC play, but their loss at NC State turned into a losing streak.
Tech returns to the tournament with the returning talents of Lorela Cubaj, Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Nerea Hermosa. It did lose much of its guard depth, though, after Kierra Fletcher (also sidelined with a foot injury) and Loyal McQueen entered the transfer portal.
