Game time, TV network announced for Georgia-Mississippi State game

Georgia last played Mississippi State in the 2022 season with Georgia winning 45-19 in Starkville, Miss. Georgia beat Mississippi State 31-24 the last time these two teams met in Athens, which came during the 2020 season.

Mississippi State will get an extra week to prepare for Georgia, as Jeff Lebby’s team is off this week. Georgia meanwhile hosts Auburn Saturday. It will be Georgia’s first home game since Sept. 7, with Georgia’s games against Kentucky and Alabama both being on the road.

Georgia had its 42-game regular season winning streak snapped against Alabama. It was Georgia’s first road loss since a 2020 trip to Alabama. The Bulldogs have not lost at home since the 2019 season, when Georgia was upset by South Carolina.

“We had several times tonight that we turned it over,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the loss. “And we were more explosive, but so were they. And they’re an extremely explosive team. I mean, they’re going be explosive all year. They have explosive playmakers. But I know the team I’ve got in that room. I didn’t learn anything tonight that I didn’t already know because they’re fighters.”

Auburn lost at home to Oklahoma this weekend. Georgia’s game against Auburn is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.