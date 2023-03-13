Game time set for Georgia women’s NCAA tournament opener

Georgia’s opening round game of the NCAA women’s tournament against Florida State will tip off at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, it was announced Monday. No. 10 seeded Georgia will face No. 7 seed Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
The game will televised by one of the ESPN networks. The specific network designation will be announced at a later date.
The winner of Friday’s contest will face the winner of No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday. That game time will be announced following first round action.
