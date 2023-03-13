X
Dark Mode Toggle

Game time set for Georgia women’s NCAA tournament opener

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Georgia’s opening round game of the NCAA women’s tournament against Florida State will tip off at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, it was announced Monday. No. 10 seeded Georgia will face No. 7 seed Florida State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

The game will televised by one of the ESPN networks. The specific network designation will be announced at a later date.

The winner of Friday’s contest will face the winner of No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday. That game time will be announced following first round action.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Spring football: Transfers add to Georgia’s stacked receiving corps18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where are former Braves from 2021 World Series team this spring?

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Five things learned from Atlanta United’s win against Charlotte

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Final boys basketball rankings: 4 teams finish No. 1 for first time
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Final boys basketball rankings: 4 teams finish No. 1 for first time
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What you need to know about the Falcons as free agency opens
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tony Walsh

Garland stands out as Georgia Bulldogs shatter records at NCAA Indoor Championships
1h ago
Georgia women to face Florida State in first round of NCAA Tournament
11h ago
Spring football: Transfers add to Georgia’s stacked receiving corps
18h ago
Featured

Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
2h ago
KSU Owls: Things to know about Kennesaw State University
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top