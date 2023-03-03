Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett apologizes for arrest

Bennett, 25, apologized for the arrest, which occurred Jan. 29 in Dallas where Bennett was visiting a friend. He also was training in nearby Fort Worth. He said NFL teams have asked about the incident during interviews.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“It was a mistake that everybody is aware of,” Bennett said. “I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs. My family, that’s who I felt worse about. I felt like I let them down. No matter where I go now, even without all this, you know, I have an obligation. I’m the fourth (Stetson Bennett). Can’t do that if your last name is Bennett.”