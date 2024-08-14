Former Bulldogs receiver Ladd McConkey: Georgia will win it all again this season

Certainly, that wouldn’t be a surprise. Georgia has lost just twice over the last three years; the coach who defeated them, Nick Saban, is now retired. The Bulldogs are considered to have a top-two roster, if not the best in the country (Ohio State is typically viewed as the only comparable roster).

Despite coach Kirby Smart’s recent comments, Georgia arguably boasts the best depth in the country. The team returns its quarterback (Carson Beck) and offensive coordinator (Mike Bobo), along with a stout offensive line and playmakers at receiver and running back. Tight end Oscar Delp isn’t Brock Bowers, but he’s highly anticipated in his more expanded role. This should be an elite offense again.

The defense lacks the household names of the past, but it has a nice blend of youth and experience. Edge rusher Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks are projected first-round picks. It’s a safe bet that as long as Smart is running the show, Georgia will be defensively sound.

“I talk to (my former teammates) every now and then,” McConkey said. “I played with a bunch of them, some guys in my class are still there and younger. They’ve been working. I know coach Smart is getting them ready at fall camp. I’m looking forward to their opener. That’ll be a fun one (against Clemson).”

Georgia will have to achieve its success without McConkey, who caught 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns over his collegiate career and was an instrumental part of the past three teams. He was a reliable target for quarterbacks Stetson Bennett IV and Beck.

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Beck is among the preseason Heisman Trophy favorites. The Bulldogs have only two Heisman winners, most recently Herschel Walker in 1982. They haven’t had many players enter a season with expectations as lofty as Beck, who has a legitimate chance to be invited to New York in December and perhaps become the No. 1 pick next April.

“If he goes out and does what he’s supposed to do, I don’t see why not,” McConkey said of Beck’s Heisman chances. “Y’all saw it last year. Now he has a whole year under his belt, knows what to expect, played in big games. It’s his to win, I guess.”

Georgia begins its season Aug. 31 against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be one of their tougher schedules in recent years, highlighted by road games at Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss.