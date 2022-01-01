Hamburger icon
For UGA fans: Begin collecting your souvenirs

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Staff
1 hour ago

Now is the perfect time to begin collecting keepsake sections, special front pages and other mementos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to celebrate the University of Georgia’s historic season.

Looking for the special section that we distributed on the field and outside the stadium after the Dawgs beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl? You can purchase it on Saturday for $3 at Circle K, Kroger, Publix, QT, RaceTrac and select Walmart locations throughout the metropolitan area.

Copies are also available at ajc.com/dawgsnews through a partnership with That’s Great News. We’re also offering the special section in commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques to display as a keepsake for years to come.

If you’re a subscriber, we want to thank you for supporting our journalism. As a way to show our appreciation, a souvenir copy of the section will be included in the Sunday newspaper delivered to your home.

Detail from the special front page that was distributed on the field and outside the stadium after the Dawgs beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Orange Bowl field edition front page from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Investigations
