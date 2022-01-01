For UGA fans: Begin collecting your souvenirs

Looking for the special section that we distributed on the field and outside the stadium after the Dawgs beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl? You can purchase it on Saturday for $3 at Circle K, Kroger, Publix, QT, RaceTrac and select Walmart locations throughout the metropolitan area.

Copies are also available at ajc.com/dawgsnews through a partnership with That’s Great News. We’re also offering the special section in commemorative acrylic and wooden plaques to display as a keepsake for years to come.