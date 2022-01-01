Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

‘Bring on Bama!’ - Special coverage of the Orange Bowl in Saturday ePaper

12/31/21 - Miami Gardens - Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after a trick play where Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5), caught a pass from McIntosh for a touchdown in the first quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
caption arrowCaption
12/31/21 - Miami Gardens - Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after a trick play where Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5), caught a pass from McIntosh for a touchdown in the first quarter of the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines at the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Looking for even more coverage of your Dawgs and the Orange Bowl? Be sure to visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s ePaper bonus section for in-depth analysis of Friday’s game.

Our College Football Extra will take you beyond the score, and it’s packed with exclusive photos and unique coverage from the team of journalists that has been covering Georgia’s team all year long. It’s one of the many benefits of subscribing – and a way to support our local journalistic mission.

If you haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Open today’s AJC ePaper

RELATED: For UGA fans: Begin collecting your souvenirs

caption arrowCaption
‘Bring on Bama!’ - Special coverage of the Orange Bowl in Saturday ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

‘Bring on Bama!’ - Special coverage of the Orange Bowl in Saturday Atlanta ePaper
caption arrowCaption
‘Bring on Bama!’ - Special coverage of the Orange Bowl in Saturday ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

caption arrowCaption
Special coverage of the Orange Bowl in Saturday ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Special coverage of the Orange Bowl in Saturday ePaper
caption arrowCaption
Special coverage of the Orange Bowl in Saturday ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

READ MORE

Sunday sports section of ajc.com

College Football scoreboard for SEC, ACC and all games

Georgia Bulldogs news

ExploreLearn more about popular features in the ePaper

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
In his return home, Georgia’s James Cook has performance of his career
5h ago
Stetson Bennett quiets the noise, makes beating Michigan look easy
6h ago
Fast facts following Georgia’s victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl
7h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top