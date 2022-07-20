Florida’s Billy Napier: ‘Awesome’ to watch Stetson Bennett play at Georgia

“Nothing but respect for Kirby,” Napier said. “I mean, the guy’s an unbelievable football coach, leader. He’s a fantastic person. Unbelievable competitor. I’ll tell you, first time I saw him was at our first SEC meeting. I told him, I said, Congratulations. I mean, I know what goes into that, right? I’m proud of the guy, to be quite honest. He’s done it, and he’s done it the right way. It’s going to be great to compete against him.

“I think Stetson, it’s pretty awesome to turn the TV on and see that guy playing quarterback for the Dogs. He’s committed to University of Louisiana, got a chance to go back and play. Had the confidence. You think about his character, his confidence and his abilities. Fantastic player and a great leader. Certainly I can see why Georgia took him.”