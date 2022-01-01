Fast facts following Georgia’s victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl

* Nolan Smith led Georgia with eight tackles and a sack. Nakobe Dean had seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

* Georgia forced a total of three turnovers but did not convert any into points.

* Georgia had four sacks to give them 45 this year.

* Georgia finished with 515 yards of total offense on 67 plays.

* The leading receiver was freshman TE Brock Bowers (6 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD)

Georgia 34, Michigan 11

* The leading rusher was senior Zamir White with 54 yards on 12 carries.

* James Cook had 131 all-purpose yards, 32 rushing, 99 receiving.

* Georgia made its fourth appearance in the Orange Bowl, and the first since 1960 when it blanked Missouri 14-0. The Bulldogs are now 3-1 in Orange Bowls.

* Georgia’s senior class now improves to 44-8, and that ties for the most wins by a senior class, joining the 2005, 2018 and 2020 teams.

* Georgia became only the third team in school history to win a record 13 games in a year, joining the 2002 and 2017 squads.

* The captains were Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jamaree Salyer and Zamir White.

* Georiga opens at a 2.5-point favorite over Alabama in the national title game.