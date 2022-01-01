Hamburger icon
Fast facts following Georgia’s victory over Michigan in the Orange Bowl

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart takes a bite out of an orange after beating Michigan 34-11 to win the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium to advance to the national championship game on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart takes a bite out of an orange after beating Michigan 34-11 to win the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium to advance to the national championship game on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Georgia easily defeated Michigan, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to the national championship game on Friday.

Georgia will get a rematch with Alabama, a winner of Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, for the title. It sets up a rematch with Alabama. The teams most recently met in December’s SEC Championship game (an Alabama win, 41-24). They also met in the 2017 national championship game (also an Alabama win, in overtime, 26-23).

Here at some fast facts about Georgia’s semifinal victory over Michigan:

* The MVPs were seniors Stetson Bennett (offense: 21-for-31, 307 yards, 3 TDs; 3 rushes, 32 yards) and Derion Kendrick (Defense: 2 INTs, 5 tackles)

* Georgia leads the nation in red zone defense. Opponents have made 28 trips this year and 12 times have come away with no points.

* Nolan Smith led Georgia with eight tackles and a sack. Nakobe Dean had seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

* Georgia forced a total of three turnovers but did not convert any into points.

* Georgia had four sacks to give them 45 this year.

* Georgia finished with 515 yards of total offense on 67 plays.

* The leading receiver was freshman TE Brock Bowers (6 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD)

Georgia 34, Michigan 11

* The leading rusher was senior Zamir White with 54 yards on 12 carries.

* James Cook had 131 all-purpose yards, 32 rushing, 99 receiving.

* Georgia made its fourth appearance in the Orange Bowl, and the first since 1960 when it blanked Missouri 14-0. The Bulldogs are now 3-1 in Orange Bowls.

* Georgia’s senior class now improves to 44-8, and that ties for the most wins by a senior class, joining the 2005, 2018 and 2020 teams.

* Georgia became only the third team in school history to win a record 13 games in a year, joining the 2002 and 2017 squads.

* The captains were Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jamaree Salyer and Zamir White.

* Georiga opens at a 2.5-point favorite over Alabama in the national title game.

