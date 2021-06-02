Ex-UGA stars Bailey, Hearst on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Georgia All Americans Champ Bailey and Garrison Hearst are among 78 players on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.
The 2022 class will be announced early next year and will be inducted during the 64nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022, in New York.
Bailey was a first-team All-America defensive back in 1998 and also played wide receiver and returning kicks for the Bulldogs that season. Bailey was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
Hearst was the SEC player of the year and a first-team All-America running back in 1992. Hearst finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind winner Gino Torretta of Miami and runnerup Marshall Faulk of San Diego State.
Other notable names among the 78 FBS (formerly Division I) players and 7 coaches who have been nominated for induction include former Tennessee defensive back Eric Berry and wide receiver Willie Gault and former FSU running back and Atlanta Falcons legend Warrick Dunn.
Credit: Brant Sanderlin / bsanderlin@ajc.com
Former Fort Valley State defensive back Tyrone Poole is one of 99 players and 33 coaches on the ballot from the divisional ranks.