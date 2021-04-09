Ex-Georgia guard Tye Fagan lands at Ole Miss

Former Georgia guard Tye Fagan transferred to Ole Miss, the Rebels announced Friday.
A 6-foot-3 junior guard who played at Upson-Lee High School, Fagan entered the transfer portal last month. He started 25 games last season for Georgia (14-12, 7-11 SEC) and averaged 9.3 points and 22.2 minutes per game. While he shot 58.7 percent from the field, his 3-point rate was only 27.0 percent (he made 10 of 37 attempts). Also, he made only 55.6 percent of his free throws.
Fagan’s overall field-goal percentage led all Georgia players who tried more than 27 shots from the field over the season.
Fagan scored 19 points (9-of-9 from the field) against the Rebels in Oxford, Miss., on Jan. 16.
Toumani Camara, Christian Brown and Mikal Starks are Bulldogs players reported to have also entered the portal since the season ended.
Ole Miss is coming off a 16-12 season in which it was 10-8 in the SEC. The Rebels’ season ended with a loss to Louisiana Tech in the first round of the NIT.