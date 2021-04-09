Ex-Georgia guard Tye Fagan lands at Ole Miss

A 6-foot-3 junior guard who played at Upson-Lee High School, Fagan entered the transfer portal last month. He started 25 games last season for Georgia (14-12, 7-11 SEC) and averaged 9.3 points and 22.2 minutes per game. While he shot 58.7 percent from the field, his 3-point rate was only 27.0 percent (he made 10 of 37 attempts). Also, he made only 55.6 percent of his free throws.

Fagan’s overall field-goal percentage led all Georgia players who tried more than 27 shots from the field over the season.