Ex-Georgia Bulldogs running back David McCluskey dies

54 minutes ago
David McCluskey was not as well-known as his three counterparts when Georgia branded its talented backfield as the “Four Horsemen” in the mid-1980s. But he was equally loved and appreciated by his position-mates, Tim Worley, Rodney Hampton and Lars Tate. McCluskey died Monday in his hometown of Rome. He was 59.

Tate died in August 2022.

McCluskey was a mega-star running back and recruiting prospect at the former West Rome High School. He gained 1,503 total yards and scored nine touchdowns playing for the Bulldogs from 1983-86. Because of the plethora of talent in the backfield, McCluskey switched to fullback his last two seasons.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted McCluskey in the 10th round of the 1987 draft, and he played three games for the team that season, starting all three and rushing for 94 yards.

After his football career, McCluskey became a pastor and was a bishop and senior pastor of New Jerusalem Church in Rome when he died. He had been receiving intensive medical care for the past month.

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

