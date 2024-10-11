Everything you need to know about No. 5 Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Georgia covered, winning 55-0.

Traditionally, this Dogs vs. Dogs matchup is competitive. The last time the Maroon Dogs came to Athens was 2020, and UGA had to fight to prevail 31-24. Georgia won the latest contest 45-19 in Starkville.

At 26 games, Georgia has played Mississippi State the fewest times of the original SEC members. The Bulldogs lead the series 20-6.

Those last two contests came against a team coached by Mike Leach, who died suddenly in December 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. He was 61.

Jeff Lebby, 40, is State’s coach now. He succeeded Zach Arnett, who was unable to make to the end of his first season before he was dismissed.

Here’s what you need know:

When: Saturday, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens (cap. 93,033)

Sanford Stadium, Athens (cap. 93,033) Rankings & record: No. 5 Georgia (4-1, 2-1 SEC); Mississippi State (1-4, 0-2)

No. 5 Georgia (4-1, 2-1 SEC); Mississippi State (1-4, 0-2) TV/Radio: SEC Network/Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network

SEC Network/Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network Weather: Sunny and clear. A high of about 77 degrees is expected when the game kicks off. But temperatures will plummet toward 60 once the sun sets.

Sunny and clear. A high of about 77 degrees is expected when the game kicks off. But temperatures will plummet toward 60 once the sun sets. Series: Georgia leads 20-6 and has won 13 of the past 14.

Georgia leads 20-6 and has won 13 of the past 14. Last meeting: Georgia won 45-19 in Starkville. Ladd McConkey led the Bulldogs with 141 yards of offense, including a 70-yard TD run off a reverse that sprung the game open.

Georgia won 45-19 in Starkville. Ladd McConkey led the Bulldogs with 141 yards of offense, including a 70-yard TD run off a reverse that sprung the game open. Tickets: The game is sold out, but numerous tickets were available on the secondary market for below face value.

Top storylines ahead of Georgia-Mississippi State:

Another receiver down

Colbie Young, a senior split end from Binghamton, New York, was suspended indefinitely this week following his arrest by Athens-Clarke County Police in connection with an alleged domestic dispute. A 6-foot-3, 215-pound transfer from the University of Miami, Young was charged with battery and assault on an unborn child. His attorney denies the charges.

Young’s loss leaves the Bulldogs short at split end. Young had started two games at that position and ranks fourth among receivers with 11 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Rara Thomas, who played the same position, was dismissed from the team this summer because of a domestic-violence charge. Split end London Humphreys, a sophomore transfer from Vanderbilt, missed two games with mononucleosis before returning in a limited role last week.

Look for Humphreys, Arian Smith and Dillon Bell to spend more time on the field in Young’s absence.

Beck beckons

Georgia still is looking for a breakout game from quarterback Carson Beck. The constant shuffle at the wideout position coupled with injuries on the offensive line haven’t helped his cause. But there should be some explosive-play opportunities against Mississippi State, which comes in giving up 438 yards and 31.6 points per game.

“Considering all the new players, some of the injuries on the O-line, I think he’s done a really good job,” Smart said of Beck. “… We’ve also played a lot higher caliber of defense than what we played at this point last year. It’s been a combination of all those things. But I’m extremely pleased with his day-to-day work, his planning, what he’s put into it, his decision-making. I think all that’s been on point.”

To date, Beck’s most productive game was a 439-yard passing performance against Alabama. But that 50-attempt effort was the result of Georgia falling behind 30-7 at halftime and Beck threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and the Bulldogs were assessed a safety for Beck’s grounding penalty in the end zone.

In Georgia’s other four games, Beck is averaging 230 yards passing and two TDs.

Not meeting standard

Georgia’s giving up 298 yards per game, including 128.4 rushing. That’s well ahead of the opponents’ pace of the past three seasons, which established the standard.

“We’re not playing as good of defense as we’ve played in the past,” coach Kirby Smart admitted this week. “Our points (totals) have been pretty good outside the Alabama game, but not the standard that we want to play to. We think we can play better defense.”

Georgia lost to Alabama 41-34 on Sept. 28 in Tuscaloosa. It has allowed 31 points in the other four games, or an average of 7.7.

The Bulldogs hope to improve on those totals Saturday. Mississippi State will start a freshman at quarterback after losing Baylor transfer Blake Shapen to a season-ending shoulder injury in the fourth quarter against Florida on Sept. 21.

In his first start on the road against then-No. 2 Texas, Michael Van Buren was 12-of-23 passing for 144 yards and ran for a 12-yard score.

Getting healthy

Georgia will be missing key players still, but fewer than it was over the first half of the season.

Listed as out for Saturday on this week’s SEC availability report are linebacker Smael Mondon (foot), running back Roderick Robinson (toe) and guard Tate Ratledge (ankle). Starting center Jared Wilson (leg) and backup defensive lineman Jordan Hall (leg) are considered questionable.

Mississippi State lists seven players out, which is down from 11 versus Texas. Those sidelined include regulars Creed Whittemore, a slot receiver who now is going to redshirt, and Keyvone Lee, a nine-game starter at running back.

