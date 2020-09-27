X

ESPN College GameDay returning to Athens

A cheerleader pops up over the left shoulder of Kirk Herbstreit during the ESPN College GameDay broadcast Sept. 27, 2008. To Herbstreit's right is Lee Corso, who picked Alabama to win the top-10 showdown later that night.
Credit: Mike Benzie/mbenzie@ajc.com

The ESPN College GameDay show will return to Athens for the second straight year as the Georgia hosts Auburn on Saturday.

The show will be on the air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s set will be within the confines of Sanford Stadium. No fans will be allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia will host Auburn in a 7:30 p.m. start on ESPN. Both teams opened the season with wins on Saturday as Georgia won at Arkansas, 37-10, and Auburn won at home against Kentucky, 29-13.

College GameDay was in Athens last year before Georgia defeated Notre Dame on Sept. 21. The show was also done from before last year’s the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Georgia lost to LSU.

