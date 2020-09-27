ESPN College GameDay returning to Athens

The show will be on the air from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s set will be within the confines of Sanford Stadium. No fans will be allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia will host Auburn in a 7:30 p.m. start on ESPN. Both teams opened the season with wins on Saturday as Georgia won at Arkansas, 37-10, and Auburn won at home against Kentucky, 29-13.

College GameDay was in Athens last year before Georgia defeated Notre Dame on Sept. 21. The show was also done from before last year’s the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Georgia lost to LSU.